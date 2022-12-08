Feminism as a curse; a myth or reality

Feminism is considered a negative word in Pakistan and is often used as a code word for atheism, Western allegiance, or just general systemic threat.

I’m not an atheist or a Western agent, but I am a feminist, at least in terms of my own beliefs. I pose a danger to system and the status quo that determine where women “should be” in our society. I have long since come to the conclusion that the system needs to be changed and that feminism is the best approach.

A feminist does not want to avenge all the historical injustices that women have experienced, but she does want justice to prevail. A feminist might be a believer or a non-believer, pro-West or anti-west; whatever her beliefs, she will always remain a threat to the system because she wants to change the system.

The reason feminists emphasize equal rights for women are because, right now, the world needs balance and women’s rights will help achieve that. It might not seem like it, but men can be feminists too-or allies to feminists in a country like Pakistan.

Men have benefited from male privilege for centuries, but there are many of them who recognize that the system which perpetuates male privilege-patriarchy – is as harmful to them and their children as it is to women. It is the system that dictates gender roles which, for example, compel men to fight and die in useless wars because masculinity demands that men be aggressive and physical, and fight and die for causes like nationalism.

The most common criticism of feminism in Pakistan is that Islam already gives women their rights, hence there is no need for it. Islam may grant women rights in theory, but do they actually “receive their rights” in reality? Women in Upper Dir were not allowed to vote in prior elections.

The males decided that because of tradition, women would not vote and that they would lose the constitutionally guaranteed right to vote. Similarly, women and girls are pressured into forced marriages which prevent them from exercising their Islamic right to choose their spouses.

Therefore, regardless of what Islam promises or guarantees us, the reality is that women get some allowances only when men decide to grant them: you will go to school only if your father allows; you will work only if your brother doesn’t object to it; you will vote only if your tribal elders decide.

So, is this Islam giving women rights or are these men deciding what rights they can have? In this context, feminism is the mechanism by which they claim our rights. I believe feminists; women should not wait for a man to grant these rights to them.

They do not sit comfortably in the knowledge that Islam gave them their rights. Islam may give them moral certainty to go out and fight for their rights, but they still have to fight for them.

They have to fight for rights that are so basic that men don’t even have to think about them. For instance, is it ever a question whether a man will go to school or get a job? Or whether or not he is allowed to vote? The answer is no, because such question in our society only pertain to women. Feminists, then, strive to create a world where such options and decisions are as normal for women as they are for men.

Feminist struggle can take many forms, from street protests to negotiating with government figures, politicians and world leaders. Feminists work with women in grassroots organizations, reaching out to them in their factories, villages and streets. It is also important to note that feminism is not a violent movement. And despite this nonviolence, feminism is a strong movement that sees women as strong and capable human beings rather than as delicate dolls, vessels of honor or precious jewels that need to be protected from nasty men.

Our society which gives a lot of lip service to respect for women has a very one-dimensional view of what that respect means. It boils down to the fantasy that women will always be protected by men in their lives. But the reality is vastly different from our idealized imaginings.

So many Pakistani women, from the poorest to the middle class, actually have to bear the financial burdens of their families. Sometimes their male family members fall ill or die; sometimes they abandon them and their children: sometimes they are abusive and a woman has to leave and fend for herself and her children; these are all realities in the Pakistani society.

The other thing is, when a woman educates herself and takes her place in society as an earner, it ultimately helps the country. Economies do better when women participate and nations are more secure when women are able to exercise their rights.

Furthermore, the dismantling of a patriarchal society also takes away a lot of the burden from men. We know that men suffer from great stress of financial burdens of their families. If only men realized that encouraging and empowering women to become fully-functioning members of society would improve their life as well.

Finally, there is one very significant reason why it is vital that feminist values impact public life in Pakistan. The problem of violence against women is that. One in three women experience violence in the world. Consider this: Whether it is domestic violence, sexual assault, or physical, mental, or emotional abuse, one in three women worldwide experience some form of violence.

The percentage is considerably greater in Pakistan, where between 70% and 90% of women experience some type of violence due to their gender, according to Human Rights Watch.

Feminism is necessary if we are to successfully put an end to violence against women by enacting and upholding strict legal regulations. After all, it was Pakistani feminists who campaigned and collaborated with parliamentary committees made up of women in the national and provincial assemblies across all party lines to enact laws that protected women, such as the laws that criminalize forced marriages, and sexual harassment in the workplace.

After decades of Pakistani women experiencing all these injustices, we now have these laws. Due to the activism of women, such laws have been passed. This is feminism at work in our nation, improving the lives of women and all citizens.

However, regrettably the Domestic Violence Bill was a failure for our nation. The bill was proposed in the National Assembly by the PPP in 2009; it passed in the National Assembly but was defeated in the Senate due to concerns voiced by the religious right, including the Council of Islamic Ideology.

The same women protested and advocated in the halls of parliament. The bill was then defeated once more in the provincial assemblies due to the religious right after the 18th amendment and devolution. Islamabad is the only location where it has been passed.

The author is Peshawar based Law practitioner. He can be reached at zakria.munna1459@gmail.com