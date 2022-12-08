“The overwhelming response of Pakistani diaspora towards Roshan Digital Account is a clear manifestation of deeply ingrained patriotism and trust in Pakistan,” said Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States.

“We are committed to further strengthen these bonds of trust between our Overseas Pakistanis and our financial institutions and would continue to facilitate them in accessing easy solutions to their economic needs back home,” he continued.

Ambassador Masood Khan made these remarks while addressing a webinar on Roshan Digital Account in collaboration with Bank Al Habib which was held to educate, inform and motivate Pak diaspora in the United States to make the initiative a success story.

The participants were informed that Roshan Digital Account (RDA) initiative, launched in September 2020, has so far registered 485,873 accounts in 175 countries with a collection of US$ 5.30 billion. It was informed that US$ 3.34 billion has been collected in Naya Pakistan Certificates while personal payments, deposited in participating banks, comprised of US$ 1.96 billion.

Renowned Cricket star Shahid Khan Afridi, Chairman Shahid Afridi Foundation, Syed Irfan Ali, Managing Director DPC/ED State Bank of Pakistan, Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan, Chief Executive Bank Al-Habib and other senior officials of Bank-Al-Habib shared their thoughts about RDA and the benefits of the online facility for the overseas Pakistan.

Shahid Khan Afridi, Chairman Shahid Afridi, speaking on the occasion, thanked Overseas Pakistanis for their continued support to his foundation and also urged them to further strengthen Roshan Digital Account initiative and ensure its success.

Consul Generals of Pakistan, stationed at Houston, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles apprised the participants about the response of the diaspora towards RDA and identified various areas where the participating banks and the State Bank of Pakistan could work to further facilitate Overseas Pakistanis.

Mr. Qambar Ali, Head RDA Bank Al-Habib, gave a detailed presentation to the attendees about Roshan Digital Account, its product lines and the facilities being offered to the customers.

He said that RDA digital product suite included Naya Pakistan Certificates, Roshan Apni Car, Roshan Equity Investment, Roshan Samaaji Khidmat, Roshan Apna Ghar and Roshan Mutual Funds. Mr. Ali said that Bank Al-Habib has also introduced Roshan Pension Plan whereby an individual saves from current income in order to retain financial security and comfort in terms of regular income after retirement.

Mr. Qambar said that returns on Special Certificates, of varying tenors, were the most competitive and lucrative. Assuring that there were not restrictions either on repatriation of the profits or the principal, it was informed that RDA customers were also being facilitated in Shariah complaint banking, digital account opening, SWIFT channels, donations & charity, e-commerce payments, bill payments & funds transfers via internet/mobile banking and having an easy access to other financing facilities.

“For the first time ever, remitters and beneficiaries will get reward for every remittance sent home,” informed the management of Bank Al-Habib while recounting various benefits of the Roshan Digital Accounts.

Ambassador Masood Khan thanked the management of Bank Al-Habib for organizing an informative webinar about Roshan Digital Accounts and said that Pakistani-American diaspora was one of the most vibrant and influential communities of Overseas Pakistanis who had always been in the forefront for contributing the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

He also appreciated prompt response of the diaspora whenever their countrymen looked towards them for support at any difficult hour.

Masood Khan urged the State Bank and its partner banks to appoint focal persons to promptly respond to the queries and issues relating to Roshan Digital Account and its various products.

He assured all out support of the Embassy and its consulates towards promoting RDA and helping Overseas Pakistanis in the United States to avail the facility.