Int’l conference on ‘food security and value chain’ concludes

A two-day international conference titled ‘Food Security and Value Chain Improvement under Belt & Road Initiative’ concluded here Wednesday with recommendations for BRI countries to explore new avenues for food exports and urging Pakistan to embrace a big shift from low value to value added food products. Hosted by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif (MNS) University of Agriculture, Multan, Dec 6-7 conference witnessed participation of around 300 delegates from local and foreign universities where around 180 papers were submitted, 60 papers were read during various sessions of the two-day long brainstorming. The conference convener shared recommendations based on papers presented during various sessions such as CPEC saying it provided a potential for the BRI countries to explore new avenues in the large food markets especially China as it is phasing out policy potential for the country to tap this market, MNSUA spokesman said in a statement.

Dr. Michael Spies from Eberdwalde University for Sustainable Development, Germany, emphasized that developing countries should focus on production of high value products by employing sustainable agricultural practices.Prof. Ray Collins from University of Queensland, Australia, argued based on his 30-year research work that developing countries like Pakistan should improve their value chain systems by adopting whole of chain approach to address the food security issues and develop sustainable business models where demand drive the supplies.