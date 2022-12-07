Rupee closes at 224.11 against dollar

Pakistani rupee remained under pressure on Tuesday as demand from importers seeking to pay their bills increased in the market. The rupee closed at 224.11 against the US dollar after registering a meagre decline of 0.09% in the interbank market compared to Monday’s close of 223.91. A currency dealer explained that banks are often urged to only settle import amounts that match the bank’s export amounts. The interbank market’s equilibrium is preserved by managing demand and supply. Moreover, investors kept a close eye on the talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which are currently at a stalemate. An IMF review for the release of the next tranche under bailout funding has been pending since September. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar claimed last week that Pakistan met all targets for the review. However, the IMF resident chief said discussions with the Pakistani “authorities in these areas are ongoing, especially as not all end-September quantitative targets have been met”. Pakistan made a payment of $1 billion Sukuk on Friday. However, the investors remained concerned about a fast depletion of the foreign reserves amid dried dollar inflows.