Marriage is a ‘risk’, claims Sajal Aly

Sajal Aly, a Pakistani diva, is currently promoting her Hollywood debut film ‘What Love Got To Do With It.’ She was also seen at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, which was held for the same cause.

During the festival, the film’s team held a press conference in which Sajal was asked about her marriage preferences.

While responding to the question, the actress reveals her marriage preferences and beliefs.

She said, “Well, it’s too early for me to say anything about love or arrange marriage. But I just feel like I just believe in love marriages and I just believe in love. Anyway, marriage is just a risk, be it arranged or love. That’s all I can say.”

Pertinent to note that Sajal Aly got married to fellow actor Ahad Raza Mir in 2020 and it was a love marriage.

The couple had a huge fan following. The rumors of their divorce left their fans heartbroken. The couple legally divorced in 2022, although they have not spoken about it publically.