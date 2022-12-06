Islamabad’s Centaurus Mall sealed for ignoring safety measures

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed Centaurus Mall after safety precautions against fire eruption were not taken.

According to official sources, the CDA issued several notices to the management of Centaurus Mall to ensure safety measures following the outbreak of a fire in the mall a couple of months ago.

Despite the CDA’s warnings, the mall’s management failed to implement fire-prevention measures. The CDA took action late Monday night and sealed the Mall.

Furthermore, no repairs had been made to the building’s damages caused by the fire, prompting the CDA to seal it.