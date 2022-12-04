Balochistan police registers FIR against Shahbaz Gill

A case was registered on Saturday against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in Balochistan’s Qila Abdullah area for using foul language against state institutions, a private TV channel reported. According to the police, an application was filed against Gill and police registered a first information report (FIR) against the senior PTI leader. Currently, Gill is on bail in a case that was registered against him for sedition and inciting the public against state institutions. The former aide to ousted premier Imran Khan was arrested on August 9 after he had called for ‘rebellion’ within the army and called on the officers to defy certain orders from the top command during a private TV channel’s bulletin.

He was detained soon after with lower courts denying his bail pleas. The move against Gill comes just a day after PTI Senator Azam Swati was allegedly transferred to Kuchlak by Balochistan police. About a week ago, the senator was taken into custody for the second time after a raid at his farmhouse in Chak Shahzad, Islamabad, by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing for allegedly tweeting against senior military officials.