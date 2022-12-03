Australia’s Marsh out for three months after ankle surgery

PERTH: Australian white-ball specialist Mitchell Marsh will be sidelined for three months after undergoing surgery for a long-standing left ankle injury, officials said Friday. The allrounder had keyhole surgery on Thursday to remove loose bone fragments and repair cartilage. It means Marsh will miss the entire Twenty20 Big Bash League season for defending champions Perth Scorchers, and is a setback for his chances of selection in Australia’s squad for their tour of India in February-March. “Mitchell is an important member of our squads, and we will support him through his recovery period,” said chairman of selectors George Bailey. “We are hopeful he will be available for selection for the ODI series against India in March.”