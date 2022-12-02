Veteran Pakistani actor Afzaal Ahmad passes away

LAHORE – Pakistani actor Afzaal Ahmad passed away on Friday after a prolonged illness.

He was undergoing treatment at Lahore’s General Hospital after suffering a brain hemorrhage. He breathed his last on Friday.

With the release of the film Dhiyan Namanian in the 1970s, Ahmed began his acting career. He made over 200 appearances in Urdu, Punjabi, and Pashto movies. Numerous super hits, including Banarasi Thug, Jair Abled, Syed Ha Rasta, Nokro Vehti Da, Sharif Badmaash, Vahshi Jutt, Chen Wariam, and many more, were credited to him.