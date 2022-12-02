Gold price increases by Rs 1550 per tola

The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1550 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 162,750 against its sale at Rs 161,200 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1329 and was sold at Rs 139,532 compared to Rs 138,203 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 127,904 against its sale at Rs 126,686, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs30 to Rs1770 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs25.72 to Rs1517.48. The price of gold in the international market increased by US $20 and was traded at US $1,780 against its sale at US $1,760 the previous day, the association reported.