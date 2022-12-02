YouTube names top trending videos, creators, breakout creators, shorts, music videos of 2022

YouTube has released the lists of the top trending videos, top music videos, top creators, breakout creators and top shorts for Pakistan for the Year 2022.

It is safe to say that Pakistani audiences enjoyed a wide range of content that kept them entertained throughout the year

Farhan S Qureshi, Country Director at Google, said, “YouTube has helped create an ecosystem in Pakistan that allows people to pursue their passions as full-time jobs while also enabling them to support their households financially. Pakistan has over 5,400 YouTube channels with over 100,000 subscribers, and over 350 of them have more than a million subscribers. It is also thrilling to see that the number of Pakistani YouTube channels making 1 million or more in revenue has increased by more than 110 percent in a year. This year, we’ve had some amazing content creators who topped our lists in different categories and won over the hearts of average YouTube users with a wide range of content and creativity.”

In 2022, we saw a variety of videos that were the most popular in the country, dominated by the Pakistani drama and film industry. A Telefilm ‘RUPOSH’ on a young couple embarking on the journey of love and matrimony took the number one spot on the Top Trending Videos list followed by the first episode of the famous Pakistani dramas Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi’s and Sang-e-Mah’s. Here is the complete list of all the top trending videos.

Top Trending Videos

RUPOSH | Telefilm – Haroon Kadwani | Kinza Hashmi | Har Pal Geo

Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi Episode 1 – 11th May 2022 ARY Digital Drama

Sang-e-Mah EP 01 9 Jan 22 – Presented by Dawlance & Itel Mobile, Powered by Master Paints

100 Days Building a Modern Underground Hut with A Grass Roof and A Swimming Pool

Make a longest toy train with Pepsi cans Cars at Home – DIY

CHAKKAR’ Full Movie | Neelum Muneer | Ahsan Khan | Yasir Nawaz | Javed Sheikh | Ahmed Hasan

The Best Crushing things with Car Compilation!

Drama Serial Sinf e Aahan | ?????????????? ???? | 29 January 2022 | ISPR

Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain Ka Humshakal – Awaz Aur Andaz Bhi Dr Aamir Liaquat Jaisa

Ertugrul Ghazi Urdu | Episode 108| Season 5 Finale

Top Shorts

This year in Pakistan, funny, entertaining, and creative shorts resonated well with the Pakistani audience. In 2022, the list reflects the persistent popularity of various types of content. ‘Power Tools Racing Is INTENSE!!’ ‘, ‘Meri bhen Meri jaan Meri kanwal, Ye kya hogaya Roman khan #Shorts’ , He was fed up | #shorts and Bhabi Ki Chalaki – Inteqam #shorts were the top five shorts of 2022. Here is the full list.

Power Tools Racing Is INTENSE!!

Meri bhen Meri jaan Meri kanwal

Ye kya hogaya Roman khan #Shorts

He was fed up | #shorts

Bhabi Ki Chalaki – Inteqam #shorts

Zara Noor Abbas – ?????????? ?????????? #Ehd_e_Wafa #Shorts #HumTv

Cewek Bercadar Nemu uang Ditungguin Sampai Kepanasan azizah N Ferry

BRED ASMR! #satisfying #shorts #asmr #asmrsounds #relaxing #davidbeck #fyp #fun #relax #trend

This little guy turned out so perfect? #satisfying #snow

The Olympics NEEDS This Sport!!

Top Music Videos

For the top music list, 2022 was defined by the success of Coke Studio Pakistan. Unsurprisingly, Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s song ‘Pasoori’ topped the chart and garnered over 450 M views on YouTube. The famous Sufi song on Coke Studio ‘Tu Jhoom’ took the second spot whereas, ‘BAMB AAGYA’ by Gur Sidhu got the third spot. The list is diverse in music genres and ranges from folk to classical, trendy to hip hop indicating how Pakistani audiences listen to all kinds of music. Check out the complete list:

Coke Studio | Season 14 | Pasoori | Ali Sethi x Shae Gill

Coke Studio | Season 14 | Tu Jhoom | Naseebo Lal x Abida Parveen

BAMB AAGYA Gur Sidhu | Jasmine Sandlas | Kaptaan |New Punjabi Song 2022

THE LAST RIDE – Offical Video | Sidhu Moose Wala | Wazir Patar

Coke Studio | Season 14 | Kana Yaari | Kaifi Khalil x Eva B x Abdul Wahab Bugti

Kacha Badam Song | Bhuban Badyakar | Kacha Badam Song Remix | Badam Badam Song | New Song 2022

Humraazi | New Song | Haroon Kadwani | Kinza Hashmi | Wajhi Farooki |

KAKA New Punjabi Song – Mitti De Tibbe| Afsha Khan | Latest Punjabi Songs 2022

LEVELS – Official Video | Sidhu Moose Wala ft Sunny Malton | The Kidd

Aj Kal De Yaar Lootere | Sonia Khan | Ansaar Khan | Ibrar Khan | Shaheen Studio

Top Creators

This year saw YouTube Creators at the top of their game with the majority of them coming up with more innovative and creative videos than ever before. Daily vloggers Maaz Safder World and Ducky Bhai occupied the top two slots due to their entertaining and funny content throughout the year followed by the famous Pakistani food channel, Ijaz Ansari Food Secrets. Check out the complete list below.

Maaz Safder World

Ducky Bhai

Ijaz Ansari Food Secrets

Salman Noman

BaBa Food RRC

Shaz Safder World

Sistrology

Zulqarnain Sikandar

Mr How

Naya Pakistan

Breakout Creators

Meanwhile, the list of breakout creators who have demonstrated impressive growth and created a massive following on YouTube was led by Salman Noman, who has managed to cross 10M subscribers, which is an incredible milestone for an individual YouTube creator. Other content creators like Shaz Safder World, and Its Roman khan took the second and third spots in the list of Breakout Creators. Their content, consistency and creativity have inspired every content creator. Here is the list of the top wonderful breakout creators in 2022.

Salman Noman

Gulshan Kalra

mujjuu___14

Azhan5star

Pragati Verma Shorts

Shorts Break

Shaz Safder World

sagar kalra

jaanvi patel

Ishaan Ali 11

