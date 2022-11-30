PML-N scrambles to save Punjab Assembly from dissolution

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has instructed its PA members to travel to Lahore and stay in touch with the party after the PTI chairman announced the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly at the conclusion of his long march in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI, abruptly declared that his party did not want to participate in this corrupt system and that he would order the dissolution of his party’s governments in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Since then, the PDM parties in power at the Center have moved to prevent the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

According to sources, the PML-N has directed all its Punjab Assembly members to reach Lahore and asked them to keep in touch with the party.

On Tuesday, former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM House. Both leaders discussed the current political scenario with a special focus on Punjab. They pondered over ways to counter the strategy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to prevent the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly and considered various options to defeat his strategy aimed at calling for early elections.

Both the leaders discussed various options including bringing a no-confidence motion and imposition of the governor’s rule in Punjab.

Former president Zardari assured complete support to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) in the Punjab Assembly.

A few days ago, the PML-N discussed various strategies to prevent the PTI-PMLQ alliance, which is currently in power in the province, from dissolving the assembly during its parliamentary party meeting, which was presided over by the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz.

The meeting discussed a variety of options, such as presenting a no-trust motion against Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, imposing the governor’s rule, having the governor ask for the CM’s vote of confidence, and asking the Supreme Court to hear Hamza’s review petition regarding the Punjab CM election case, among others.