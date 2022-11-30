PM Shehbaz condemns Quetta suicide attack

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vehemently denounced the bombing of the police car used to protect the polio team in Baleli, a suburb of Quetta.

He directed the provision of the best medical facilities to the injured along with an immediate investigation into the incident.

The martyrdom of the police officer and the eight-month-old child in the incident was also lamented by the prime minister.

He paid eloquent tribute to the police officers who, in his words, were carrying out their duties without regard for their own lives in order to eradicate polio from the nation.

“The extremist elements will always fail to stop the campaign to eradicate polio from the country. The Pakistani people, law-enforcement agencies, and polio officials will never allow these malicious efforts to succeed,” he stated.

“The complete elimination of polio from the country is among the top priorities of the government. The government will not sit idle until the eradication of polio from the country,” he vowed.

“All the sympathies of the entire nation, including me, are with the families of the martyrs. We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident,” he prayed.