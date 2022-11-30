Daily Times

Two dead, 23 injured in targeted attack on FC truck in Quetta

Web Desk

Tuesday’s explosion in Quetta‘s Baleli neighborhood harmed at least six people and injured 16 police officers.

Police claimed that the explosion was directed at a truck belonging to the Frontier Constabulary (FC). The police officers and bystanders were reportedly taken urgently to a local hospital.

Police and emergency personnel arrived on the scene right away to help with the rescue. 16 Balochistan police officers also sustained multiple injuries, according to the police.

