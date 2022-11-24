39th National Men and 3rd Women’s National Elite Boxing Championships begin in Quetta today

LAHORE: The 39th National Men and 3rd Women’s National Elite Boxing Championships 2022 will be organised from November 24 to 29 at Quetta by the Balochistan Boxing Association in collaboration with Directorate General of Sports, Government of Balochistan. 262 men boxers of Pakistan Army (defending champions as winners of the 38th National Men Elite Boxing Championships 2021), Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Railways, K Electric, Karachi Port Trust, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkaw, AJK, Federal Area, HEC and Police will participate in the national event. While nine women teams: Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP, AJK and Federal Area, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force and HEC will compete in the National Women’s Elite Boxing Championship. A total of 243 bouts in different weight categories over six days will be held.

International Boxing Association (IBA) Rules and Regulations will apply to this championship. The Pakistan Boxing Federation is confident that Pakistan has talented pugilists who can win laurels for country in the international arena if adequately supported. “And this championship is a step forward in that direction,” said a spokesman for the PBF on Wednesday. Khalif Mahmood, PBF President, has thanked the Directorate General of Sports, Government of Balochistan for providing complete support to organise the event in a befitting manner. This championship will be the platform for selection of national boxers who will participate in the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023, IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023, 19th Asian Games 2023, ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championship 2023 and U22 ASBC Asian Boxing Championships 2023 as well as foreign training tours