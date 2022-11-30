PSX turns around, gains 302 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around on Tuesday and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 302.25 points, a positive change of 0.72 percent, closing at 42373.59 against 42071.34 points on the previous day. A total of 139,207,699 shares were traded during the day as compared to 244,355,425 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 5.056 billion against Rs 6.970 billion on the last trading day. As many as 339 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 188 of them recorded gains and 123 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 18,580,833 shares at Rs 1.37 per share, Unity Foods Ltd with 10,135,001 shares at Rs 17.56 per share, and K-Electric Ltd with 7,495,000 shares at Rs 2.59 per share. Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 295 per share price, closing at Rs 10380, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan with a Rs 50 rise in its per share price to Rs 5900. Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 89.90 per share closing at Rs 1109.10 followed by Sapphire Textile with a Rs 84 decline to close at Rs1041.