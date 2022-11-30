In what can only be termed as the biggest surprise, which would probably wrap up a year full of unimaginable twists and turns in Pakistani politics, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has thrown in a crucial hail mary pass. As he called off the long march to Islamabad because he feared “havoc and loss to the country, the hand Mr Khan played was quite an unusual one.

Stopping mere miles before the destination, he ordered his lieutenants to start sharpening their political daggers because the party was all set to resign from state assemblies. The battle he had been fighting on the streets for months since the curtain fell on him in the no-confidence vote would now be scrimmaged in the democratic houses. This blowing of the war trumpet against the “corrupt system” has, however, spread utter bedlam in all quarters. There remain many legal eagles who, quoting Articles 107 and 112 of the constitution, proclaim that while the PTI is well within its rights (as a majority party) in both Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to trigger a series of new elections, such furore would achieve nothing worthwhile. The glaring absence of any provision that calls for general elections to be held at the same time as the provincial polls would render the entire exercise a moot point. Nevertheless, Mr Khan’s off-setting impact on the government is hard to ignore, even for the fiercest of his critics. By showing his political rivals that he is just as relevant today as he was in April, he has once again emerged as a formidable force. Fresh elections were the need of the hour, he had determinedly roared from the stage but what the politician tried concealing in his words could easily be read in his eyes. The decision to jump into the political domain and fight the system from within is a risky but very effective tactic. Those counting on the resistance of Punjab’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi have already lost the bet after the chief minister stepped before cameras to affirm his loyalty to “Imran (who had) posed his trust in (him).” Sceptical of the changing winds, other analysts have aired their reservations against Mr Khan actually following through on the “bombshell.”

To all those who believe it is yet another instalment of shadows and thorns wherein there’s much more to the picture than meets the eye, Mr Khan has taken his sweet while ensuring he attacks from a position of strength. He does not need any more time to campaign for the fresh set of elections because his Haqiqi Azadi March and the profound public response have been doing the homework for him. Therefore, he can act well within the boundaries set forth by Article 224(4) of the constitution with reference to the time limit of such an event, and announce the decision anytime till March; riding on the confidence of his supporters.