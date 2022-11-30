IHC seeks record of Dr Aafia case from FO

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought complete record of correspondence from the Foreign Office (FO) regarding the release of Dr Aafia Saddiqui from a US jail. Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case regarding the matter. At the outset of hearing, the court expressed dissatisfaction over the correspondence in this regard and observed that the Foreign Office had started the same process again. The court asked the FO official to present the correspondence record with the US, adding that the report submitted in this matter was unsatisfactory. The court sought complete record and adjourned hearing till December 7. The petitioner’s lawyer Hafiz Arafat also requested the court to provide the copy of report filed by the FO.