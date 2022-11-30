AIOU to host GPE-KIX research workshop

Iqbal Open University will host a four days research workshop of GPE-KIX funded project, led by Foundation for Information Technology Education and Development (FIT-ED).

The consortium involves Allama Iqbal Open University (Pakistan), Kathmandu University (Nepal) and the Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan (Afghanistan).

The project aims to develop, test and scale a capacity strengthening methodology -known as Networked Improved Community (NIC)- for school principals to become agents for change in their schools and school districts in Pakistan, Nepal and Afghanistan.

The project focuses on empowering and preparing school heads to identify barriers to equity and inclusion, enact data-driven solutions and involve teachers and school communities to adapt pedagogy and improve access and learning of girls, children with disabilities and other marginalized learners.

The project will use mixed methods to co-create an open course, generate and collect data, produce evidence and refine the approach to inform policy and practice in the three countries and the region at large.

In first phase the partner institutions completed a survey and developed an open course for the school leaders. The course will be available on LMS for the school leaders/heads from December 2022. AIOU team will offer this course on AIOU -AGHAI LMS Portal.

The said workshop will be conducted by Prof. Dr. Freda Wolfenden and Ms. Elena Noacco and project team members of Pakistan and Afghanistan will be the participants. Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, project lead, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Research Specialist and Dr. Zahid Majeed, project coordinator with project team will participate from Pakistan and Ms. Talia Kaufman, Ms. Murwarid Ziayee, Ms. Saba Hakeem, Mr. Muhammad Munir Ibrahim and Manizha Shamri will participate from Afghanistan team.

The Khtamundu University as partner from Nepal will arrange the same workshop in mid of December 2022.