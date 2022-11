IHC quashes all 13 cases against PTI’s Gandapur

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Sunday ordered dismissal of 13 cases against PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur who was booked over protests outside top election body and May 25 long march ‘riots’. Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri accepted Gandapur’s petition for the dismissal of cases against him. However, two of the pleas were withdrawn by the PTI leader’s lawyer. Station house officers and investigating officers of about 15 police stations in Islamabad appeared in the court. During the hearing, Justice Jahangiri issued the order on the PTI leader’s petitions. When the high court serves notice, one should be unable to sleep at night, the justice said while taking a jibe at the police. On May 28, the Islamabad Police registered cases against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other senior leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar following riots in the federal capital during the march. Apart from the top brass, Gandapur, Shireen Mazari, Zartaj Gul, and Raja Khurram Nawaz were also named in the first information reports (FIRs). The cases were registered over blocking of roads, disrupting state affairs, attacking police personnel and damaging property. The police had registered cases at the Aabpara, Kohsar, Tarnol, Lohi Bhair, Ramna, Bhara Kahu and secretariat police stations. The cases were also filed against PTI leaders after they protested against the ECP’s decision to disqualify the former prime minister in Toshakhana reference.