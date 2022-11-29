Gen Bajwa pays farewell visits to president, PM

Outgoing Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday held separate farewell meetings with President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. President Alvi expressed good wishes to General Bajwa during their meeting. Later, the army chief attended a farewell meeting with PM Shehbaz, who organised a luncheon in honour of General Bajwa. It is pertinent to note that the special change of command ceremony for the new chief of army staff (COAS) will take place tomorrow at 9 am. In the ceremony, General Bajwa will hand over command of the Pakistan Army to the new chief General Syed Asim Munir. The chiefs of all armed forces and senior civil and military officers will participate in the occasion to felicitate the new COAS. Additionally, federal ministers, diplomats, dignitaries and journalists have also been invited to the ceremony. General Munir will end the six-year-long tenure of General Bajwa as Pakistan’s chief of army staff.