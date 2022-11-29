Governor rule in Punjab not a joke: Musarat

The imposition of the governor’s rule in Punjab is not a joke as the 120 million people will give the federal government a befitting reply that they won’t forget, said Chief Minister and Punjab government’s spokesperson Musarat Jamshed Cheema.

While talking to media outside the Supreme Court Lahore Registry on Monday, she stated that the PTI strongly demands announcing the election date without delay, and noted that former PM Imran Khan is among the people even after being shot, while the PML-N’s renegade head has fled from London and is touring Italy to avoid the law. Regrettably, a perfidious convict who flew to London for medicine three years back has not received the ‘medicine’ yet, she lamented.

It was communicated at the time of registering the FIR of the murderous attack on the chairman of the PTI Imran Khan that more than one case cannot be registered and the irony of the fact is that a person who has the highest vote bank in Pakistan cannot register a case of murder attack on him, she said.

“Then why have dozens of FIRs of one case have been filed against Senator Azam Swati? FIRs have been filed against Azam Swati in Sindh,” she mentioned, and maintained that the sanctity of privacy and private life had been badly violated.

“When you do wicked things, you also have the courage to listen to some unethical language,” she advised and asserted that the killing of Arshad Sharif is a debt on all of us and we will pay this debt.

Musarat Cheema said that there is only an area of 27 km under the control of the federal government and it will not be able to win even 27 seats from Pakistan in the upcoming election. This government was brought on crutches and now they don’t even have crutches as the people have penned its political death. Seeing their political death, this cabal is going around hitting each other, she further said.

The spokesperson said the federal government is limited to advertisements only.

“The cabal of absconders is running its advertisement campaign on the media while the conditions of the poor are bad in this country,” she said, and added that the work done by Pervaiz Elahi is still being remembered by people on good terms.

She said the chief minister of Punjab has started the best projects for the people in a short time and the province has entered a new era under his leadership. “Never in the history of the Punjab, have such decisions been taken, which are taken by the incumbent government,” she added.

Meanwhile, Masarat Cheema said the dream of rule of the constitution is unfulfilled in Pakistan due to the controlled media.

She was addressing a seminar on ICTs and socio-political empowerment: local and international media discourses organised by Punjab University School of Communication Studies in collaboration with Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chair and PU Web TV at Khurana Auditorium, School of Chemistry.

Musarat said that unfortunately, the media in Pakistan was more critical than constructive. She said that they were fighting the propaganda war on social media platforms because of the youth. She said that thanks to social media, Pakistan’s positive role had been helped to be brought before the world. She said that people are being misguided through advertisements in Pakistan which is the cause of disaster. She said that it was the responsibility of leadership to give direction to the people, which should be followed by the people. She said that for the development and prosperity of Pakistan, the youth must play a dynamic role.