Federal govt decides to cancel dual passports

The federal government has decided to cancel the dual passports of nationals who got it after bringing change in the particulars of their national identity card.

The interior ministry on Monday warned the dual passport holders if they did not get their passports cancelled till Dec 31, they would not be issued new passports.

The ministry instructed the Passport Control Centre to collect record of dual passports.

The applicants having dual passports will have to pay Rs10,000 to Rs50,000 processing fee.

It has been revealed that dual passports were got by making alterations in the B Form and ID cards numbers.

It has been seen that people have fraudulently achieved dual passports after making changes in the numeric of ID cards.

The interior ministry has noted that woman who got married and changed their surnames after marriage, they also got double passports.

Besides this, some citizens also got dual passports after adding ethnicity to their names.

The interior ministry in its order has warned that it would cancel all dual passports till Dec 31 and if the dual passport holders fail to surrender one of their passports, they would not be able to get a new passport in future.