Six die as jeep plunges into nullah in Neelum Valley

A jeep carrying voters fell into a nullah in Neelum Valley in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday, killing six women and injuring eight people, police said. The incident occurred in the Chhari locality of Dudhnial at around 12:30pm when the jeep fell into a 300ft-deep dry nullah, District Disaster Management Officer Akhtar Ayoub said. He said the passengers were residents of Thanda Pani village located beside the Neelum River and had come to the nearby polling stations in Beesanwali. The vehicle was “carrying people far beyond its capacity”, Ayoub added. “The injured were shifted to a Basic Health Unit of Dudhnial.” He further said that the election process at two polling stations was briefly paused following the incident. It later resumed. AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas described the incident as “heart-wrenching”. On Twitter, Ilyas said that he had instructed the local administration to cooperate in whichever way possible.