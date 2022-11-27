Fans can’t stop raving over Ramsha

Pictures of actor and model Ramsha Khan bonding with her pet dog is going viral on social media application Instagram.

Ramsha Khan shared viral pictures of her loving the canine Bella on the visual-sharing platform. Thousands of users liked the adorable three-picture album.

Netizens came up with heartwarming responses. A user wrote, “Miss u soo much onscreen” while a netizen called her his crush.

It is pertinent to mention that she has millions of Instagram followers. She keeps them updated about her personal and professional happenings by sharing images and clicks for them on the interactive platform.

Recently, the “Sinf-e-Aahan” star took social media by storm by sharing elegant pictures of her in western attire.

Apart from treating fans with visuals, she has impressed audiences and critics with her splendid work in dramas and films.

The actor’s performance in projects “Sinf-e-Aahan”, “Shehnai”, “Ghisi Piti Muhabbat”, “Ishqiya”, “Kaisa Hai Naseeban” and “Khud Parast”.

She bagged the Best Actress Jury Award for her performance in “Ghisi Piti Muhabbat” at the ARY People’s Choice Awards 2020.