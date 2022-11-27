PML-Q vows to stand by Imran

Former federal minister Moonis Elahi on Saturday cleared the air over dissolving the Punjab Assembly, saying that the provincial assembly will be dissolved on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s direction. Hours after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced in Rawalpindi that his party will exit all constitutional assemblies after he saw no path forward, a key ally vowed to support the move. In a message posted on social media site Twitter on Saturday evening, key ally and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) MNA Moonis Elahi said that they are firm on their promise. He said that their party had won when his father, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had been elected as the chief minister of Punjab on July 27 in a run-off election against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Hamza Shahbaz. “Since then, every day has been a bonus,” he wrote. Moonis added that they remain fast on their promise. “Whenever Imran gives the call, the provincial assembly will be dissolved.” While making the announcement from the stage in Rawalpindi, Imran had said that a date for quitting the assemblies will be decided after consulting chief ministers of the respective provinces and parliamentary parties. It is thus expected that Parvez Elahi will also be consulted.