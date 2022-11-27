Bilawal terms PTI’s show ‘anticlimactic’

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has failed to pull ‘revolution crowds’ at ‘flop show’ in Rawalpindi, a private TV channel reported on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, the foreign minister termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) ‘flop show’ in Rawalpindi ‘anticlimactic’ and said that the former premier was unable to pull revolution crowds. He further alleged that Imran Khan also failed at undermining appointments of new chiefs and now resorted to resignation drama. Bilawal berated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying that his demand from Rawalpindi is to get selected again. “Imran demand from Rawalpindi is not azadi but to be reselected. How long will KP and Punjab be used as political props?” he added. Separately, Advisor to the Prime Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday said that Imran Khan would take a “U-turn” on the announcement of resignations from the provincial assemblies.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that there were many examples in the past which had proven that Imran Khan did not stick to his words and action, hoping that Imran would retract again from his announcement.

He predicted that Imran may face resistance from his own party members on the announcement of tendering resignations. He urged Imran Khan to understand that the country was currently suffering from an economic crisis, so it would not be right to take the country through a new experiment (chaos).