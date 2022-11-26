PTI Long March: Traffic plan for Rawalpindi

Following the Pakistan Tehreek-e-(PTI) Insaf’s power display in Rawalpindi today, Islamabad police have issued a traffic plan for the city.

The Islamabad police shared the traffic plan from its Twitter handle with a spokesman saying that a diversion had been set up at Faizabad for those travelling from Islamabad to Rawalpindi via Murree Road.

According to the capital police, commuters can use Old Airport Road and Stadium Road to enter Islamabad from Rawalpindi. In Islamabad, Express Chowk and Nadra Chowk are closed for entry into the Red Zone.

However, alternative routes of Margalla Road, Ayub Chowk and Serena Chowk could be used for commuting.

Faizabad Under the bridge for Islamabad Highway is open while its all loops are closed for IJP Road, Murree Road and Rawalpindi.