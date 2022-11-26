Ronaldo says Manchester United chapter closed

DOHA: Cristiano Ronaldo said on Friday that he had put his recent troubles at Manchester United behind him after scoring in a record-breaking fifth World Cup as Portugal squeezed past Ghana 3-2 on Thursday evening. He then graced the reporters present with a two-minute press conference in which he answered one question, despite being named man of the match in Portugal’s opening Group H win. “It was a beautiful moment, my fifth World Cup, we won, and we started with our good foot. It’s a very important win, we know the first match is crucial, but the world record is also something that makes me very proud,” said Ronaldo. Premier League giants United announced this week that Ronaldo was leaving after he criticised the club and manager Erik ten Hag in a TV interview. But he has showed no signs of strain from the bitter end to his time at Old Trafford in a win in which Joao Felix and rising star Rafael Leao also scored. “It was an important step, it was a week which finished this chapter. It is closed, and we want to start on the good, and all the rest does not matter.”