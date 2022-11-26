Come back to parliament

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, in a press conference on Friday, urged Imran Khan to come back to the parliament so that the “country can move forward”. “If you don’t do of this then you will be responsible for everything including inflation, economic turmoil and political turmoil. Stop being stubborn and come do politics instead,” he asserted. Sanaullah also said that when politicians sit together, deadlocks are broken and decisions are changed. “I’ve seen my leaders amend their decisions after arguments and discussions.”

“Imran Khan undertook this struggle despite direct knowledge of threats to his life,” Fawad said. “If he forgets this struggle and sits at home, the public will face defeat and lose their political rights.” The PTI leader reiterated that Imran is out on the streets only to protect the people’s rights. “The entirety of Pakistan is with him in this fight.” He maintained that defeating the “mafia imposed on the country” is necessary for the future of Pakistan. “This haqeeqi azaadi fight has entered its last phase and will reach its logical conclusion.”