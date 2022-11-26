Talks after polls date

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that PTI is ready to hold talks with the government after it announced the date for the next general election. Speaking to the media in Lahore, the PTI leader lambasted incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif – who is currently in Ankara on a 2-day official visit – for “wasting the public’s money” on foreign trips.

Taking a jibe at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, he added that every other day news emerged of him “purchasing real estate from Pakistan’s money”. He reiterated that the PTI will take things forward on Saturday when the long march reaches Rawalpindi. “The government should come out from behind their closed doors in front of the public.” Fawad said that former prime minister Imran Khan will reach Rawalpindi despite the threats to his life.

He highlighted that this is not the first time the government has warned of threats to the PTI chairman’s life. “Imran Khan undertook this struggle despite direct knowledge of threats to his life,” Fawad said. “If he forgets this struggle and sits at home, the public will face defeat and lose their political rights.” The PTI leader reiterated that Imran is out on the streets only to protect the people’s rights. “The entirety of Pakistan is with him in this fight.” He maintained that defeating the “mafia imposed on the country” is necessary for the future of Pakistan. “This haqeeqi azaadi fight has entered its last phase and will reach its logical conclusion.”