Acting IG Punjab orders high alert in province

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Kunwar Shah Rukh has directed the police to remain on high alert to maintain law and order in the province. He emphasised arrest of criminals involved in street and other crimes. He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO), here on Friday. The Acting IGP said that police teams in all districts of the province should perform their duties with more diligence and conscientiousness and ongoing crackdown on crime should be accelerated.

Kanwar Shah Rukh ordered for comprehensive strategy for peaceful conduct of Pak-England Test series in Rawalpindi. He said that search, sweep and combing operations should continue on daily basis in hotels, around the stadium and adjacent areas. In view of the march and the cricket match, an effective alternative traffic management plan should be chalked out and no roads should be closed unnecessarily. In the meeting, overall situation of law and order, long march security, crime prevention and other issues were discussed. The Acting IGP ordered a massive crackdown on kite manufacturers, dealers and metallic string makers and users. He said Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Sheikhupura regions should take special measures against kite-flying and law-breakers.

He said anti-smog crackdown with the teams of the district administration and environment department should be expedited. He stressed extending assistance to other departments in their drive against vehicles emitting smoke on roads, factories and kiln owners for breach of rules. Additional IGP CTD, Additional IGP Special Branch, DIG Operations Punjab and other officers participated in the meeting.

31 policemen reshuffled in Faisalabad: SSP Operations Abdullah Ahmad on Friday reshuffled 31 policemen to improve performance of the department. A spokesman for the police said SSP Operations transferred Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Ashraf from Lundianwala police station to Sadar Tandlianwala police station while ASI Abdul Sattar Gujjar was transferred from Sadar Tandlianwala police station and appointed in Lundianwala police station.

Similarly, ASI Ejaz Ahmad was transferred from Mansoorabad police station to Special Branch Office, ASI Iftikhar Ali from Special Branch to Mansoorabad police station and Trainee Sub Inspector (TSI) Zainur Rehman from Kotwali police station to incharge Police Khidmat Markaz D-Ground.