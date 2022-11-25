Educational boards to implement new grading system for matric, inter levels

The committee of chairmen of the educational boards decided to replace the current grading system at the inter and matric levels with a 10-point system across the country.

The decision was made in Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) meeting held in Lahore. The meeting was chaired by Secretary of Universities and Boards Mureed Rahimo.

Moreover, under the new proposed grading system, the minimum passing marks had been increased from 33 to 40, while the term “F” or “Fail” would be removed from the student’s examination remarks and in its place a new term “U” means unsatisfactory would be introduced.

The new grades are “A++” or “Exceptional” for students securing 95-100% marks; “A+” or “Outstanding” for 90-95% marks; “A” or “Remarkable” for 85-90% marks; “B++” or “Excellent” for 80-85% marks; “B+” or “Very Good” for 75-80% marks; “B” or “Good” for 70-75% marks; “C” or “Fair” for 60-70% marks; “D” or “Satisfactory” for 50-60% marks; “E” or “Sufficient” for 40-50% marks.

The new marking system will be presented in the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) soon and it will be introduced across the country after receiving IBCC approval.