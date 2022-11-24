Punjab govt extends charge of acting IGP

The Punjab government on Thursday extended the acting charge of Elite Force Additional Inspector General (IG) Kunwar Muhammad Shahrukh as IG Punjab Police until December 2.

The provincial government also granted nine-day casual leave with effect from November 23 under the Revised Leave Rules, 1981, to Punjab IG Faisal Shahkar.

Additional IG Kunwar Muhammad Shahrukh has been assigned to look after the charge of the post in addition to his own duties during IG Shahkar’s leave.

Earlier, IG Faisal Shahkar was granted 14-day ex-Pakistan leave from November 10 to 23 to perform Umrah. This leave was to allow the Punjab government to run its affairs sans the incumbent IG, who had found himself in the middle of a row over the Wazirabad FIR issue.

Faisal Shahkar himself on November 6 had requested for his services to be withdrawn from the Punjab government with “immediate effect” as the deadlock over FIR brought a volley of criticism of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on him, tainting his otherwise reportedly unblemished service record.

The Punjab government claims that the federal government was bent on trying to oversee the province’s affairs through the federal government officers, despite having limited power after the 18th constitutional amendment, had withheld the IG’s request for transfer and subsequently, had withheld the request of the provincial government to appoint a new IG Punjab from a panel of three officers. The same was the case with the Punjab chief secretary, who too had requested to be withdrawn from Punjab, and after his requests were repeatedly ignored, he had proceeded to go on leave in September, to allow the Punjab government to bring an officer of its choice. Since then the acting charge for the office has been extended four times and similarly, the leave of the incumbent CS was extended four times.