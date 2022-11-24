Punjab CM phones Imran Khan, discusses current political situation

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had a telephonic conversation with Chairman PTI Imran Khan, here on Thursday.

Current political situation was discussed between the both leaders. Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi inquired about the well-being of Chairman PTI Imran Khan. The chairman PTI replied that with the grace of Allah Almighty, he is recovering.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed his best wishes for his recovery and said that may Allah Almighty grant him full recovery.

Overseas Pakistanis to establish club: The overseas Pakistanis will establish their own overseas club in the respective division and will provide full support and assistance to them in every department of Punjab.

Consensus was established on the proposal of establishing an overseas club at the division level for overseas Pakistanis.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed these views in the meeting of the delegation of OPC officers.

On this occasion, Vice-Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan thanked CM Punjab and said that he has taken a good step by approving the permanent employment of overseas Pakistanis. He said that with this initiative of Parvez Elahi, the performance of the employees of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab will further improve as well as the services provided to the overseas Pakistanis. The appointment of representatives of the District Overseas Committees will improve solving the problems of Overseas Pakistanis at the local level.

With the help of District Overseas Committees, Pakistanis living abroad could easily solve their problems. He said that the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for the Pakistanis living abroad were commendable.

The CM Punjab has always solved the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

On this occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi awarded certificates of appreciation to OPC officers, including OPC Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas, Director General Ishratullah Khan Niazi, Director Police Matters Imtiaz Ahmed Khan and others.

Expats delegation meets CM: A delegation headed by Tahir Javed, a Pakistani-American businessman and leader of the Democratic Party, met with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and appreciated the exemplary steps taken by him for public welfare in Punjab.

Parvez Elahi-led Punjab government has done many years of work in three months, the delegation members said and added that he is setting new examples of public service by working day and night. Like other family members, Parvez Elahi is convinced of the principles of tolerance and respect in politics, they noted and felicitated the CM for the agreement to declare Punjab and California as sister states. The delegation also invited the CM to visit the USA.

CM Parvez Elahi said that he has received a special message from Mr Chris R. Holden, the head of the Appropriations Committee of the California Legislative Assembly and an invitation has also been given to visit California to sign the sister-state relationship agreement. The agreement will increase commercial, economic and business relations between Punjab and California. Similarly, bilateral relations will be promoted in the fields of education, health, IT, environment and culture while strengthening the mutual relations, he concluded.

CM appreciates Kasur police: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has congratulated the Kasur police for arresting the accused involved in molesting a girl during a robbery in Pattoki.

The investigation team deserved accolades, he said and asserted that strict punishment would be awarded to the accused. The government would continue to provide support to the victim’s family as the elimination of crimes related to children and women was his priority, he said.

It should be noted that the police conducted a DNA test on 230 suspects in this case while investigating 598 and the DNA test match made it possible to identify the accused involved in molesting a 14-year-old girl in the PS Saddar Pattoki area.

Punjab CM’s message on 7th death anniversary of Maryam Mukhtiar: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that martyr Maryam Mukhtiar enjoys the singular honor of being the first female pilot of the Pakistan Air Force.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the CM termed her an asset adding that she was the brave daughter of the nation who achieved the highest status of martyrdom on this day in 2015. The death of a martyr was the regeneration of the nation, he maintained. Maryam Mukhtiar sacrificed her life in the line of duty and she was an example of bravery and courage for the country. The nation will always remember her, he stated. Parvez Elahi said that this soil will always bear witness to the greatness of Maryam Mukhtiar, the proud daughter of the country.