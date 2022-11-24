Nothing to happen by PTI’s long march: Kundi

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Khan Kundi on Wednesday termed the PTI’s long march as ‘Furlong march’ and said nothing would happen through the November 26 long march.

He expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to the residence of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader in D.I. Khan Sardar Malik Iqbal Khan Isar here in Muryali.

He said the demand of changing the elected government by bringing a group of people toward the federal capital was unconstitutional.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was trying to make national institutions controversial by making hue and cry over sensitive issues.

Faisal Kundi, who is also the PPP central information secretary, said the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) would be appointed on the basis of merit by next Tuesday or Wednesday.

He said the PPP did not believe in the politics of bullets or abuse but the democratic norms.

Criticizing the priorities of PTI’s provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the special assistant said the PTI was enjoying a second consecutive term in the province but not a single mega-project in Dera Ismail khan was on its credit.

The PM’s special assistant said the injustices done with the district during past rules were being reverted. The district was left deprived of several public serving entities during the past rules,” he mentioned.

He said the regional offices of several key organizations such as Pakistan Television (PTV), Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Press Information Department (PID) and a sub-sale office of PIA had been restored in the district while the office of

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) would also be restored soon. He said the Dera Ismail Khan airport was not only being revived but it would also get the status of an international airport. It has been officially announced by the Minister of Aviation in his policy statement in the National Assembly and it would be inaugurated by the eve of next year, he mentioned. He vowed that the foundation stone for the construction of Chashma Lift Bank Canal would also be laid soon.

Replying to a question, he said the PTI tried to befool the masses in the name of Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan Motorway and other mega projects, adding, these were political slogans which could not go beyond wall chalking.

Faisal Kundi said the PTI was used to make hollow slogans as it claimed about the provision of best healthcare facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab during their rule. Why PTI Chief Imran Khan preferred to go Shaukat Khanum Hospital instead of any local hospital after the Wazirabad incident, he questioned.

On this occasion Sardar Malik Iqbal Khan Isar, Malik Farhan Afzal Dhap, Haji Fazlur Rahman Baloch, Malik Shafiq Isar and other party leaders were also present.