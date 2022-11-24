Sino-Pak dual diploma programme launched

Two Pakistani and Chinese educational institutions launched a Sino-Pak dual diploma programme for mutual learning of the students. Bailie Vocational College China and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) launched the dual diploma programme in Modern Agriculture Technology in collaboration with Tang International Education Group in which students will spend two years at UAF and one year in China.

In his speech at the event, Bailie Vocational College China President Peng Dongjun said that it was a hallmark step for the mutual learning of the students, CEN reported. He stressed that the students are required to learn the Chinese language for three years to study in China. He added that the programme will equip the students with modern knowledge in agriculture and work for agricultural development. “The college offers 16 majors and they encourage the international students also,” he underscored. Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that this initiative will help the students to learn from the Chinese experiences in order to combat the agriculture challenges.

He mentioned that it was a market-driven program based on agricultural technology and business with the help of mutual and experiential learning. He said that UAF also houses the Chinese language and cultural centre Confucius Institute that had trained many students in the Chinese language and it is helping to strengthen people-to-people communication. Principal Community College Dr Anjum Zia told the audience that 40 students were enrolled in the first batch of the dual diploma programme. He added that Pakistan and China were enjoying excellent relations and the programme would help further foster people-to-people communication.