Paragon Shaheen wins match against Paragon Eagle

Paragon Shaheen won the match against Paragon Eagle by 35 runs at Jallo Complex Cricket Ground Lahore. Batted first, Paragon Shaheen made 232 runs in 35 overs. Main run scorers were Abdullah Ahmad (64), Ahmad Mushtaq (38), Haseeb Junior (28), Ahmad Siddique (27), Rohan Qaiser (20) and Ahmad Muaz (16). Paragon Eagle bowling, Jahanzaib Haider took 2 wickets while Shahid Hassan and Usman Mughal both claimed 1,1 wicket each. In reply, Paragon Eagle bundled out on 197 runs. Their Main Run getters were Jahanzaib Haider (48), Haseeb sr, (35), Qammar Zaman (23) and Abdul Moeed (19). Paragon Shaheen bowling, Ahmad Siddique took 3 wickets, Tabish Asif and Ali Ahmad both took 2,2 wickets each while Qurban Ali and Abdul Hannan both claimed 1,1 wicket each.