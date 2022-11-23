PML-N should worry about their fugitive leader: Cheema

This was stated by Chief Minister and Punjab Government’s Spokesperson Musarat Jamshed Cheema in a statement issued here today.

She regretted that the threats of one holding an important ministry in the federal government have exposed his disgusting mentality to the public. The statement of the fugitive leader’s proponent is a reflection of the low thinking of his party, she said. InShaAllah, on November 26, a very large crowd of people will tell them their decision in Rawalpindi. She said that the looters in the federal government have robbed the people with both hands.

She said the country should not suffer because of any official appointment as such postings are routine in other countries but they are not paralyzed. If the PDM believes that the popularity of the PTI has decreased, why have they borrowed thousands of policemen from Sindh and why has Islamabad been turned into a container city?

Musarat Cheema said that the Zardari-led looters’ mafia is more responsible for the disaster caused by floods in Sindh than climate change. By constructing buildings on the drains and nullas, the natural flow of water was blocked, which later made its way and the people of Sindh had to bear the brunt, she concluded.