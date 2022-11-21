Dollar rate today, USD to PKR – 21 Nov 2022, other currencies

In the morning trading session on Monday, the US dollar was appreciated by 58 paisas. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs223.5 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 224. While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was traded between Rs228.75 to Rs231. Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan DATE BUYING SELLING 21Nov22 PKR 223.5 PKR 224 On Friday, the greenback was closed at Rs223.17. Other Major Currencies rate as per Pakistan’s Open market: Currency Symbol Buying Selling China Yuan CNY 31.35 31.6 Euro EUR 242 244.5 Japanese Yen JPY 1.65 1.7 Saudi Riyal SAR 63 63.6 U.A.E Dirham AED 65 65.6 UK Pound Sterling GBP 278.7 281