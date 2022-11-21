Daily Times

Dollar rate today, USD to PKR – 21 Nov 2022, other currencies

Web Desk

In the morning trading session on Monday, the US dollar was appreciated by 58 paisas.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs223.5 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 224.

While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was traded between Rs228.75 to Rs231.

DATE BUYING SELLING
21Nov22 PKR 223.5 PKR 224

On Friday, the greenback was closed at Rs223.17.

Other Major Currencies rate as per Pakistan’s Open market:
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
CNY  China Yuan CNY 31.35 31.6
EUR  Euro EUR 242 244.5
JPY  Japanese Yen JPY 1.65 1.7
SAR  Saudi Riyal SAR 63 63.6
AED  U.A.E Dirham AED 65 65.6
GBP  UK Pound Sterling GBP 278.7 281

