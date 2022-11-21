PR plans to restore closed sections in Balochistan

Pakistan Railways is planning to restore all the closed sections in Balochistan province which could not only generate revenue for the department but also facilitate the masses. “The decision will facilitate the local people of the province and also boost the business activities for the small business owners,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP. He said that Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique had also taken a keen interest in this regard and asked the concerned official of the department to make a plan for restoration of different sections to generate income in the province. To a question, he said that Pakistan Railways had also planned to start rehabilitation work of a 33-kilometer track through sleeper renewal between Quetta-Bostan and Quetta-Chaman section. “The track will not only facilitate the passengers but also connect three major cities of the province,” he said. He said railway network in Balochistan province mainly consisted of Quetta Division having Dera Allah Yar-Sibi-Quetta, Quetta-Chaman, Sibi-Khost, Spezend-Dalbandin-Taftan, Bostan-Zhob which were closed for the last 15 years.