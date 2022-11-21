Dacoit gang cannot blot financial transparency of PTI chief: Cheema

Spokesperson to CM and Punjab government Musarat Jamshed Cheema in a statement over the clamouring of opposition parties said that the imported government is merely making a propaganda against Imran Khan on the false pretext of a watch. She apprised that the captain donated three vehicles and two plots to the Shaukat Khanim Hospital being received as a gift during his cricket career. Even today the chairman PTI launches every fund raising campaign by himself making a donation. The dacoit gang cannot blot financial transparency of the chairman PTI. Whenever they tried to make any propaganda then they themselves became a laughing stock. The performance of the fake government is only reduced to making false claims and giving advertisements.

They are levelling baseless allegations on Imran Khan and the thief government is soon going to be ousted. Musarat Jamshed Cheema in her tweet said that InshaAllah on 26th November a sea of people will come out on the roads to attain Haqiqi Azadi. The masses in order to avenge the blood of their adored leader will turn towards Rawalpindi. The murderers of Arshad Sharif will be given a clear message that we will definitely get justice for him. For the better future of their children, to ensure real implementation on rule of law and the constitution, the people will come out on the roads of Rawalpindi. It is mandatory on all of us to settle the score of the inhuman and immoral treatment being meted out to Azam Sawati. All the parties of PDM even getting united cannot compete with Imran Khan. The people do not accept the government of arrogant Nawaz Sharif and crime minister Shehbaz Sharif at any cost, concluded Musarat Jamshed Cheema.