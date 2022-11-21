184 GB schools being solarized to materialize tech revolution

Around 184 educational institutions are being solarized in Gilgit Baltistan as part of the efforts to materialize the vision of bringing about a technological revolution in the region, said GB Chief Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani.

Talking to APP on Sunday, the Chief Secretary said that as the GB had made a great stride towards digitization of educational institutions, the provision of uninterrupted power supply was inevitable to achieve the objective. “While we have made a great stride towards digitization of our educational institutions, all it will be futile if there is no electricity to power the digital skeleton in these schools. We do realize it and for the very purpose, we are solarizing 184 educational hubs around the region,” he informed.

Wani said the that the solarized schools would not only be provided with solar backup but also have an additional battery backup to cope with even the worst power outages.

The Chief Secretary, who is putting in unprecedented efforts to bring about a change in the mountainous region by uplifting the people’s living standard and equipping the youth with modern technological tools, has led to the establishment of a software technology park in Skardu, after Gilgit.

“Every generation needs a new revolution and here in Gilgit Baltistan, we believe in the technology revolution. In this regard, an IT Park in Skardu after Gilgit has been established by the Government of Gilgit Baltistan with the help of the Special Communication Organisation,” the Chief Secretary said.

Highlighting the government’s priorities, he said that the landscape of GB would be altered to bring it at par with the smart cities of the developed world and its economic base would be expanded through technological advancement.

Moreover, he said that the facilities like uninterrupted power supply and high speed broadband were being provided to various start-ups located in its vicinity which would encourage the youth to seek new avenues of employment and broaden the region’s workforce base.

In order to exploit the bright talent in higher education, the Chief Secretary, who is also the Chairperson of Karakoram Cooperative Bank Limited, has come up with ‘Taleem Finance’ scheme.