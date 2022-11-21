Despite cold weather, tawa ice cream rolls still have popularity

Despite the fall of mercury in the twin cities, ice cream lovers are enjoying tasty and colorful tawa ice cream rolls stating that ice cream mania can’t be put aside due to cold weather.

Talking to APP, stall owner Muhammad Shahzad said that tawa ice cream is prepared on a locally manufactured machine that works on installing a metal sheet over a cooling compressor. He said the compressor of the refrigerator and air conditioner is used for preparing the ice cream and the price of the machine also depends on the type of compressor.

He said the best-selling item of tawa ice cream is ‘roll meets soft serve’ which costs Rs 450 while all-time favourite items are vanilla, caramel and peanut butter which cost Rs 200.

He explained that condensed milk and cream are the basic ingredients of tawa ice cream rolls while customers can get a lot of variety including chocolate and fruit flavors like a blue berry.

A nutritionist Rimsha Tehseen told that if a person is taking three times healthy meals daily then it is safe to consume ice cream once a week. She said consumers should choose those ice cream spots which are clean and prepare the ice cream following the proper process of ice cream preparation.