Punjab CM says nothing is going on in federation except dramas

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi categorically stated that Imran Khan has clarified that the establishment has no role with regard to toppling the government and in the assault. He said that Mr. Zardari said that the Army Chief assuming the office constitutionally will be accepted. The Chief Minister while talking with the media after inaugurating the Mother and Child Care block in Ganga Ram Hospital said that Imran Khan made it clear adding that nothing is going on in the federation except dramas. For 10 to 15 years only fake actions were taken in Punjab and the matters became worse. He stated that all the shortcomings in the government hospitals are due to the bad governance of Shehbaz Sharif. Shehbaz Sharif does not know to undertake any work. Shehbaz Sharif has been badly exposed after coming into power. In reply to a question, he said that the return of Nawaz Sharif should be asked from his family. The PML-N leaders have pulled long faces. The Chief Minister apprised that the Punjab government its performing the duty to provide security to Imran Khan and his participants. CM directed to undertake effective step to eradicate the kidnapping of newly born children. He apprised that under the new IT board system alarms will start ringing if anyone takes out the infants out of the hospitals without permission.

The CM ordered to launch an operation to remove the encroachments on a land near the Mayo Hospital adding that we will not allow grabbing the government lands. CM directed to make substitute arrangements for those persons being evicted from the encroachments. CM announced to install a robotic surgery system in the Mayo Hospital adding that the scope of robotic surgery centre will further be expanded. The robotic surgery centres will be given status of training centres in the Mayo Hospital. CM ordered to adopt micro u-technology to dispose of medical wastes. He said that the incinerators already present in the hospitals to dispose of the medical wastes will be shifted to the Tehsil Hospitals. The shortage of beds in the children hospitals will be overcome so that single patient can be on a single bed. Underground path will be constructed to link one part of Jinnah Hospital with the other part.

We are doubling the capacity of PIC and further emergency blocks will be established. The project to construct Services Hospital will be launched and work on 400-bedded emergency block in Jinnah Hospital will soon be started. Further land will be bought to expand Gangaram Hospital. CM apprised that works in Punjab are being undertaken on daily basis and new welfare projects are being inaugurated. We will carry forward the splendid health card project programme of Imran Khan. Ehsaas programme is a step moving towards establishing a welfare state. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Mother and Child block in Gangaram hospital. CM unveiled the inaugural plaque and prayed for the prosperity of the country. CM reviewed the slip registration counter at the reception of the hospital. CM monitored the process of slip registration for the patients. CM inspected the induction room, delivery room, pre-operative room and operation theatres. Latest anti-bacterial paint and latest medical equipments are installed in the operation theatres of Mother and Child block. On the whole there will be capacity of 550 beds in the Mother and Child block emergency, pre and post operative wards, ICU, functional operation theatres in the 10-storey Mother and Child block. Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, VC Fatima Jinnah University Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, VC Allama Iqbal Medical College Dr. Nadeem Hafeez, VC KEMU Prof. Mahmood Ayaz, VC SIMS Dr. Farooq Afzal attended while Secretary SH&ME Ahmed Javed Qazi, Commissioner Lahore Amir Jan, Secretary Information Asif Bilal Lodhi and other relevant officials also participated.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met with Chairman CM Complaint Cell Zubair Ahmad Khan in which the Chairman CM Complaint Cell submitted a report to him. The Chief Minister stressed to undertake necessary steps in order to redress public complaints forthwith adding that problems of the masses should be resolved at any cost.CM highlighted that it is our foremost priority to provide prompt relief to the people. He maintained that we are serving the people and will continue to do so adding that resolving problems of the people of Rawalpindi is our topmost priority. He vowed to complete the ongoing development projects in Rawalpindi at the earliest.CM Parvez Elahi condoled the demise of his brother’s wife, offered fateha and prayed for her forgiveness.CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the bereaved family. Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal was also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met with the Honorary Consul General General of Pakistan in America Shahid Ahmed Khan at his office in which matters pertaining to mutual interest and investment possibilities came under discussion. It was decided to undertake essential steps for the promotion of business to business relations. It was also agreed between the Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and Honorary Consul General Shahid Khan on the Silicon Valley collaboration with Punjab IT Board. CM while talking on this occasion said that necessary steps will be taken jointly with the American multinational companies for the transfer of technology. He stated that Punjab will take a lead in the IT business export by launching the micro chip technology. He stated that with the collaboration of Silicon Valley Boston the IT sector in Punjab will be promoted.

The CM disclosed that in order to further develop IT universities of Punjab collaboration will be made with the American IT universities. Pakistan and America will have more cordial relations in the coming days. “People to people” will be promoted in America and Pakistan. The Honorary Consul General of Pakistan in America Shahid Ahmed Khan said that the Chief Minister is taking commendable steps in the health sector adding that the Rescue 1122 is an unforgettable project of CM Parvez Elahi. He further acknowledged that the CM by launching the relief work during the flood took a lead. Shahid Ahmed Khan said that the youth is the biggest asset of Pakistan adding that we will give full support to impart IT technology and training. The Pakistanis residing in America are ready to make an investment in Punjab. Former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar was also present in the meeting.