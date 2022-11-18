UK will not sign hasty post-Brexit trade deals: Sunak

The UK will not “sacrifice quality for speed” in agreeing post-Brexit free-trade deals, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday, as he looks to ink accords with India and the United States. The UK is keen to capitalise on Brexit to strike international deals and under Boris Johnson trumpeted a slew of agreements with countries outside the European Union. But former environment minister George Eustice this week said the country’s deal with Australia, struck last year by Sunak’s short-lived predecessor Liz Truss, “gave away far too much for far too little in return”.