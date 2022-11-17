Agency21 launches grand office in Hyderabad

Agency21 International, Pakistan’s largest estate network, held a grand office launch at Main Auto Bahn Road, Hyderabad. The inauguration sought to meet the clients’ increasing demands through transparent and efficient transaction services in the Real Estate sector.

The office was inaugurated by Sharjeel A. Ehmer, Director Agency21 International.

The event was attended by senior officials and management including Sharjeel A. Ehmer (Director Agency21 International), Mr Umair Moula Bux Chandio (MPA, PPP), and Mr Iqbal Baig (Chairman Baig Group).

While speaking on the occasion, Sharjeel A. Ehmer said, “We are excited to add another landmark in one of the largest cities in Pakistan, allowing us to hit yet another milestone in launching 100+ offices countrywide.”

Chairman IMARAT Group Shafiq Akbar said, “We are delighted to inaugurate our office in the second-largest city of Sindh, as we continue our mission to prosper across Pakistan and beyond.” Continuing, he said, “We aim to transform the perception of real estate by delivering excellence, efficiency and transparency throughout our business processes.”

Following the official opening of the office at the second-largest city in Sindh, an Open House was held where clients showed a keen interest in IMARAT projects. The event proved to be extraordinarily successful, drawing a massive crowd of potential clients.

Under the umbrella of IMARAT Group, Agency21 International aims to revolutionise the real estate sector by providing authenticity and incomparable services globally. With the objective of transforming how people see Pakistan’s real estate market, Agency21 International strives to deliver accessibility and convenience to all its clients.