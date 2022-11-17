CSS 2022 result date announced

The Federal Public Service Commission FPSC Wednesday hinted at releasing Central Superior Services CSS exam results on the 30th of November nationally.

According to the sources, the result preparations are in the final stages. FPSC will hold a meeting after the final compilation of results and the results will be released after the meeting.

The successful candidates will be eligible to be recruited as the Gazetted officers for Grade 17.

More than 15000 candidates applied for the exam. The expected success rate in the 2022 CSS exam is not more than 3% which was at 2.2% last year 2021.