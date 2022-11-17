‘Islam a religion of love & peace’

Chief Justice of the Federal Sharia Court, Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwar has said that Islam is the religion of tolerance, peace, and humanity. He was addressing as Chief Guest at an international seminar on religious tolerance held at Allama Iqbal Open University the other day. He said that all the prophets have taught love, tolerance, forgiveness, and justice. Our constitution has given the right to religious freedom to minorities and people of all religions living here in Pakistan. Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwar further said that intolerance is far from Islam and far from the Constitution of Pakistan.