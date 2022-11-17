168 new dengue cases, three deaths reported in Punjab

At least 168 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Wednesday, whereas three more people died of the disease during the last 24 hours. According to the Health Department, a total of 17,624 cases of dengue virus had been reported so far during the current year, while 41 people died of the virus and 815 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province. The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 69 cases of dengue in Lahore with highest number in the province, 32 cases were reported in Multan, 15 in Rawalpindi, 17 in Gujranwala, one each in Nankana Sahib, Chakwal, Layyah, Bhakkar, Attock, Sahiwal, Jehlum, Rahimyar Khan and Mianwali, nine in Faisalabad, five in Sialkot, two each in Sargodha, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, and Gujrat, and four new dengue virus cases were reported in Kasur during the last 24 hours. The anti-dengue squad destroyed dengue larvae at 1,678 places in the province during the ongoing campaign. The squad conducted surveillance at 445,601 indoor and 128,916 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.